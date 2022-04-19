Overview of Dr. Michael Applebaum, MD

Dr. Michael Applebaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Applebaum works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Coconut Point in Estero, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.