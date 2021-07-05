Dr. Michael Apstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Apstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with VA Hospital
BIDMC - Division of Gastroenterology/GI West110 Francis St Ste 8E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (978) 462-8006
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Apstein is one of the best physicians whom I have ever treated with both because of his knowledge base, which is very comprehensive and because he is a wonderful, caring person. I can't say enough good things about him.
- VA Hospital
- Boston City Hospital Boston University
- Boston City Hospital Boston University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Apstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.