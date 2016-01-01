Dr. Michael Arapian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arapian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Arapian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Arapian, MD
Dr. Michael Arapian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Arapian works at
Dr. Arapian's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arapian?
About Dr. Michael Arapian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275775389
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Charleston Area Medical Center - Memorial Hospital
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arapian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arapian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arapian works at
Dr. Arapian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arapian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arapian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arapian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.