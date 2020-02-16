Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Archer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Archer, MD
Dr. Michael Archer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Archer's Office Locations
Archer Michael A MD Office907 Mar Walt Dr Ste 2012, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-1447Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Archer performed lipo on me years ago and I loved the results! He answered all mt questions and laid out what he was going to do. After the surgery I was really impressed as his work was better than I exoected. Ten years later I needed the same surgery and his talent was again TOPS!!
About Dr. Michael Archer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902950108
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.