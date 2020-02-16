See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Archer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Fort Walton Beach, FL
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Archer, MD

Dr. Michael Archer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.

Dr. Archer works at Emerald Coast Plastic Surgery in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Archer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Archer Michael A MD Office
    907 Mar Walt Dr Ste 2012, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-1447
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Dr. Archer performed lipo on me years ago and I loved the results! He answered all mt questions and laid out what he was going to do. After the surgery I was really impressed as his work was better than I exoected. Ten years later I needed the same surgery and his talent was again TOPS!!
    April Hargrove — Feb 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Archer, MD
    About Dr. Michael Archer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902950108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Archer works at Emerald Coast Plastic Surgery in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Archer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

