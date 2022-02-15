Overview of Dr. Michael Archibeck, MD

Dr. Michael Archibeck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Archibeck works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.