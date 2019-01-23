Overview of Dr. Michael Arenstein, MD

Dr. Michael Arenstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University.



Dr. Arenstein works at Centers For Advanced ENT Care- Montgomery Otolaryngology in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.