Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Smyrna, GA
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD

Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Armbruster Jr works at Metro Atlanta Psychiatry PC in Smyrna, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Armbruster Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Atlanta Psychiatry PC
    3499 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-3848
  2. 2
    Georgia Center for Mental Wellness LLC
    3050 Atlanta Rd Se, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-3848
  3. 3
    Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park
    12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 11, 2021
Best psychiatrist I have seen. Easy to get an appointment and very straightforward. I appreciate it!
j_atl — Sep 11, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Armbruster Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861812786
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Armbruster Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Armbruster Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Armbruster Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armbruster Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armbruster Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armbruster Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

