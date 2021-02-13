Dr. Michael Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Armstrong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Armstrong, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
Richmond Ear Nose and Throat8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 330-5501
- 2 1602 SKIPWITH RD, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 330-5501
Salon by the Bay82 Campbell Dr, Topping, VA 23169 Directions (804) 622-3770
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chippenham Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Armstrong!
About Dr. Michael Armstrong, MD
- Sinus Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1174608053
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armstrong speaks French and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.