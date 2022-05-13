Dr. Michael Aron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Aron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Aron, MD
Dr. Michael Aron, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Aron's Office Locations
1
Paul B Murray, MD1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3220, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 247-3279Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
2
Connecticut hand and Orthopedics35 Nod Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 247-3279
3
Avon54 W Avon Rd Ste 104, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 728-6740
4
East Hartford893 Main St Ste 301, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 728-6740
5
Enfield113 Elm St Ste 302, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 253-0276
6
Rocky Hill506 Cromwell Ave Ste 102, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 728-6740
7
Hartford Orthopedic Surgeons PC7 Elm St Ste 202, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 714-7945
8
Physicians for Womens Health LLC31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 247-3279
- 9 47 Palomba Dr Ste 202, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 247-3279
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had frozen shoulder... He identified there were NO SERIOUS ISSUES... sent me to physical therapy... Monitor improvement...gave me anti-inflammatory meds to help me do the PT. No pain killers...no surgery needed.
About Dr. Michael Aron, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396730487
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Stonybrook MC
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
