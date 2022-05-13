Overview of Dr. Michael Aron, MD

Dr. Michael Aron, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Aron works at Connecticut Hand and Orthopedics in Hartford, CT with other offices in Avon, CT, East Hartford, CT, Enfield, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.