Dr. Michael Arroyo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Arroyo, MD
Dr. Michael Arroyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 500B, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 932-7900
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-Plaza4320 Wornall Rd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-7900
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-East120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 220, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 932-7900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I worked in hospitals for thirty years so I've met countless doctors. I'm very impressed with Dr. Arroyo. He's extremely personable, very professional, compassionate, and he listens. I went into surgery without any concerns. My surgery went smoothly here I am one day post-op and I'm feeling pretty good!
About Dr. Michael Arroyo, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arroyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
