Dr. Michael Arsenian, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Arsenian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They completed their fellowship with Maine Medical Center
Dr. Arsenian works at
Locations
Dept of Lab Serv Addison Gilbert Hosp298 Washington St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 282-3681
Center for Healthy Aging480 Maple St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 304-8400
- 3 100 Cummings Ctr Ste 405C, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 282-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arsenian is an excellent cardiologist, who cared for my Mother for close to 20 years. He is an astute diagnostician and gives wonderful care. Gloucester is so lucky to have this top-notch Cardiologist.
About Dr. Michael Arsenian, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1457390692
Education & Certifications
- Maine Medical Center
- Maine Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Worcester City Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Worcester City Hospital GLOUCESTER
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arsenian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arsenian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arsenian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arsenian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arsenian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arsenian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arsenian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arsenian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.