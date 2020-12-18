Dr. Michael Attubato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attubato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Attubato, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Attubato, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Attubato works at
Locations
-
1
New York University530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5656Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Nyu Hospitals Center560 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5656MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attubato?
Dr. Attubato is an amazing cardiac surgeon. He is professional, caring, and has the hands of God. He saves lives, and is the best in his field. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Attubato, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619963915
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Attubato works at
