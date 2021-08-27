Overview of Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD

Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Auerbach works at FRANKLIN SQUARE HOSPITAL CENTER in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.