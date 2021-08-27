Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD
Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Auerbach works at
Dr. Auerbach's Office Locations
-
1
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Auerbach Hematology-oncology5233 King Ave Ste 308, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 780-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was quick and easy to schedule an appointment with Dr. Auerbach's office and there was plenty of free parking. His office, on the third floor is right by the elevator. Dr. Auerbach was great at explaining my problem (severe anemia) and seemed genuinely interested in me. I had an iron infusion, which required a couple "sticks" and never in my 73 years have they been so painless. Bravo to his nurses.
About Dr. Michael Auerbach, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1336199942
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Emory University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auerbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.