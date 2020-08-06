See All Pediatricians in Irvine, CA
Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD

Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Aufdemberg works at Irvine Village Pediatrics in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aufdemberg's Office Locations

  1
    Irvine Village Pediatrics
    4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 106, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 786-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2020
    He has nothing but the best interest for your child. Educates parents on studies and was the help fix any problem rather than just write a prescription. Not like any doctor we have had in the past. We trust him with our children’s health 100%.
    — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629129978
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Aufdemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufdemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aufdemberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aufdemberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aufdemberg works at Irvine Village Pediatrics in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aufdemberg’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aufdemberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aufdemberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aufdemberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aufdemberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

