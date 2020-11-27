Overview

Dr. Michael Ausmus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Medical College of Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Ausmus works at Saint Lukes Primary Care in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.