Dr. Michael Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael Austin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Austin, MD
Dr. Michael Austin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
-
1
UT Health East Texas Physicians Pediatrics Clinic - Tyler1000 E 5th St Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 590-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austin?
Wait time is long but I rather let him take his time and explain in ways I can understand.
About Dr. Michael Austin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1134199284
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin speaks Filipino.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.