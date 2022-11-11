Overview of Dr. Michael Austin, MD

Dr. Michael Austin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Austin works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.