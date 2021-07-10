Dr. Michael Avakian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Avakian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Avakian, DPM
Dr. Michael Avakian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Avakian works at
Dr. Avakian's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Medical Group Marina E. Manvelyan M.d.2544 E Washington Blvd Ste C, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 398-4069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avakian?
Fantastic doctor, personable, caring physician. He listens and take the time to answer your questions, he is professional. I would recommend Dr. Avakian to any and everyone. I am extremely pleased that he did my surgery. Respected greatly by me and others.
About Dr. Michael Avakian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1154335040
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avakian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avakian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avakian works at
Dr. Avakian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avakian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avakian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Avakian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avakian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.