Overview of Dr. Michael Aversano, MD

Dr. Michael Aversano, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Aversano works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

