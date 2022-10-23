Overview of Dr. Michael Awad, MD

Dr. Michael Awad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nottingham Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.