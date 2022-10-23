Dr. Michael Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Awad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Awad, MD
Dr. Michael Awad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nottingham Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad's Office Locations
- 1 675 N Saint Clair St Fl 15, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (905) 617-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
he performed my MMA surgery for severe obstructive sleep apnea while the recovery is challenging as i expected given your face is literally cut into 5 or 6 segments and re configured to have a more optimal airway him and his team were phenomenal throughout my recovery process . IT has been about 5 months now and I have never slept better my wife says my snoring is only very occasional and she now calls it "cute" (trust me we couldnt sleep even two rooms next to each other before) and I feel about 10-15 years younger in terms of my energy. But Dr Awad was kind and patient with me at each visit and I felt safe in his care along with the results all around a 5 star experience for him, his team and his nurses.
About Dr. Michael Awad, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1144882960
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Health Care-Sponsored Stanford University
- University of Toronto
- University Of Nottingham Medical School
