Dr. Michael Ayad, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ayad, MD
Dr. Michael Ayad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ayad's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty769 54th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ayad is a wonderful Dr and cares about all of his patients. He was my surgeon after a ruptured brain aneurysm . He hosts support group meetings and remembers everything about each of his patients . He spends time with you during appointments and is always caring and listens to everything you say. His patients are lucky to have him.
About Dr. Michael Ayad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Dutch
- 1467549584
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayad has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayad speaks Dutch.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayad.
