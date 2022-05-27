See All Podiatrists in Palm Bay, FL
Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Palm Bay, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM

Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Ayres works at Family Foot And Ankle in Palm Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J. Ayres Dpm PA
    910 Malabar Rd SE Ste 1, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ayres?

    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Ayres receptionist was awesome she knew I was nervous because I thought I was going to have to have my toenails pulled. I didn’t have to wait my appointment was right on time Dr. Ayres takes me right into the office introduces himself by his first name which I thought was great. Answered every question I had was very thorough and gave me a home remedy to use and save me a lot of money he said I’m not gonna pull your toenails when is unnecessary. They treated me like family and were very professional and I would recommend Dr. Ayres to anyone. I was embarrassed going in and They made me feel very comfortable.
    Pamela Aguirre — May 27, 2022
    Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861497158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ayres, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ayres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayres works at Family Foot And Ankle in Palm Bay, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ayres’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

