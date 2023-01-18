Dr. Michael Azzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Azzam, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Azzam, MD
Dr. Michael Azzam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Azzam works at
Dr. Azzam's Office Locations
-
1
Impact Orthopedics Sports Medicine5200 W 94th Ter Ste 113, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 372-6467Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Menorah Medical Center5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (816) 403-3797
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Azzam?
Dr Azzam did surgery on my knee to remove infection, and it probably saved my leg! He had to remove the bursa as well. The incision and sutures were perfect and after 2 weeks I'm back to full range of motion and feeling great. I saw Dr. Azzam today and he and his staff are top shelf. Highly recommend Impact Orthopedics.
About Dr. Michael Azzam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1215258736
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic Orthopedics
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azzam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzam works at
Dr. Azzam has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.