Dr. Michael Azzam, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (222)
Map Pin Small Prairie Village, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Azzam, MD

Dr. Michael Azzam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Azzam works at Impact Orthopedics Sports Medicine in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azzam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Impact Orthopedics Sports Medicine
    5200 W 94th Ter Ste 113, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6467
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Menorah Medical Center
    5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Olathe Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 222 ratings
    Patient Ratings (222)
    5 Star
    (216)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Azzam, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215258736
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic Orthopedics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Azzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azzam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azzam has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    222 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

