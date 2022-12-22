Overview

Dr. Michael Babcock, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Babcock works at Colorado Springs Dermatology in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.