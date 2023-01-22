Dr. Michael Bage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bage, MD
Dr. Michael Bage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Summa Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St Ste 1100, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7989
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Bage is indeed a breath of fresh for Drs. He takes time to listen and actually hears and cares about what you say. Dr. BAGE had all of tests scheduled in less than (2) days. My only regret is that I didn’t find him sooner. It would’ve added years to my life. Dr. BAGE is a Medical Saint….
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hlth/Case Western Res U
- Summu Hlth Sys
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Bage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bage has seen patients for Chest Pain, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.