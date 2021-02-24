Dr. Michael Bagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bagg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Bagg, MD
Dr. Michael Bagg, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Bagg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bagg's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road2201 N STANTON ST, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7562
-
2
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7561
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagg?
Waste no little. Will answer your questions. Listen to you. Right to the fact. Good dr.
About Dr. Michael Bagg, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881641967
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagg works at
Dr. Bagg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.