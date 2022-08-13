Overview of Dr. Michael Bagheri, MD

Dr. Michael Bagheri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Bagheri works at Cure Cardiovascular Consultants in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.