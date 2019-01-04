Dr. Michael Baker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Baker, DPM
Dr. Michael Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Community Foot & Ankle1622 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 641-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
East Foot & Ankle Center10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 898-6624
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-6700
- 4 1515 N Post Rd Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 898-6624
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His bedside manner is excellent! He really did a great job with my surgery and has been great throughout this entire process.
About Dr. Michael Baker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750313839
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
