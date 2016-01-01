Dr. Michael Balkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Balkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Balkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Michael S Balkin MD191 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Balkin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balkin.
