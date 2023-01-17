See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. Michael Ball, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Ball, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Fayette Regional Health System and Henry Community Health.

Dr. Ball works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in New Castle, IN and Rushville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana
    10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-6666
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent New Castle Heart Care
    1000 N 16th St # 240, New Castle, IN 47362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 224-5384
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB Cardiology
    323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 230-3955

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Heart Tumors, Benign
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Jan 17, 2023
    I appreciated how well he explained to me my condition in layman terms. It relieved a lot of anxiety for me and my wife. He relayed a course of action for me to pursue in a straightforward way. He was knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, friendly, and caring. Dr. Ball exhibited exactly the traits I was seeking in a cardiologist.
    Robert May — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Ball, MD

    Internal Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1396719761
    St Vincents Hospital
    St Vincents Hospital
    St Vincents Hospital
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Notre Dame
    Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
    • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
    • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
    • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
    • Fayette Regional Health System
    • Henry Community Health

