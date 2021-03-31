Dr. Michael Baluyut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baluyut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baluyut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Baluyut, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their residency with The Jamaica Hosp
Dr. Baluyut works at
Locations
Family Healthcare Of Corona1810 Fullerton Ave, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 371-8805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Dr. Baluyut's care for over 20 years now. He's one of the best primary doctor I've experienced over the past 35 years, very thorough, great with follow-up, and great staffs at the office. He will continue to be my primary doctor for as long as it gets.
About Dr. Michael Baluyut, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Jamaica Hosp
- The Jamaica Hosp
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
