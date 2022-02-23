Overview of Dr. Michael Banitt, MD

Dr. Michael Banitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Banitt works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Arlington, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.