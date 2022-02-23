Dr. Michael Banitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Banitt, MD
Dr. Michael Banitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Northwest Eye Surgeons-Smokey Point16404 Smokey Point Blvd Ste 303, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (360) 658-6224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons1306 Roosevelt Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 428-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons332 Ne Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 528-6000
Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Harborview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Saved my life best doctor you could possibly find.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Banitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banitt has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banitt.
