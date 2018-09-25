Overview

Dr. Michael Bannach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with Santa Monica Ucla Med Center



Dr. Bannach works at Scripps Clinic in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.