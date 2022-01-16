Dr. Michael Baptista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baptista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Baptista, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barbacena Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baptista works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Surgical Physicians, PA9471 Baymeadows Rd Ste 207, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 590-8917
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baptista?
Love Dr BAPTISTA! He is friendly and caring! Gave me his person cell! Even years after surgery he came to see me!!! WHAT A PROFESSIONAL!!!!!!!
About Dr. Michael Baptista, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1255462420
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Barbacena Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baptista has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baptista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baptista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baptista works at
Dr. Baptista has seen patients for Obesity and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baptista speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baptista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.