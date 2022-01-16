See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Baptista, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Baptista, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barbacena Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Baptista works at Florida Surgical Physicians, PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Surgical Physicians, PA
    9471 Baymeadows Rd Ste 207, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 590-8917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Love Dr BAPTISTA! He is friendly and caring! Gave me his person cell! Even years after surgery he came to see me!!! WHAT A PROFESSIONAL!!!!!!!
    Page Lutchman — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Baptista, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255462420
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Barbacena Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Baptista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baptista has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baptista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baptista works at Florida Surgical Physicians, PA in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baptista’s profile.

    Dr. Baptista has seen patients for Obesity and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baptista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

