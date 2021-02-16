Overview of Dr. Michael Bar, MD

Dr. Michael Bar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Bar works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.