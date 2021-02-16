Dr. Michael Bar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Bar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Stanford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7147Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bar couldn't have been any nicer. He was brought in on my case at the last minute and had it not been for him, I never would have known what was truly happening to my body. He was thorough, answered all my questions and I would not hesitate to highly recommend him to anyone.
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093800369
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bar works at
Dr. Bar has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bar speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar.
