Overview of Dr. Michael Baraga, MD

Dr. Michael Baraga, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baraga works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.