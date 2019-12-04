Dr. Michael Baraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baraga, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Baraga, MD
Dr. Michael Baraga, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baraga's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two knee surgeries with Dr. Baraga and find him responsive, caring, and knowledgeable. I new everything about the procedure prior to surgery which increased my comfort level immensely. Getting ready to schedule my 3rd knee surgery with him next year.
About Dr. Michael Baraga, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
