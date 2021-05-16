Overview of Dr. Michael Barber, MD

Dr. Michael Barber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Barber works at Santa Rosa Medical Group in Milton, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.