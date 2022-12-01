Overview of Dr. Michael Bard, MD

Dr. Michael Bard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Bard works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Danbury, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.