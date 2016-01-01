Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Barnett, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Barnett, MD
Dr. Michael Barnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
Michael S Barnett MD814 W Center Ave Ste G, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 967-0855
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Barnett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1760565154
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
