Dr. Michael Barrett, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Barrett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Barrett works at Guthrie Medical Group P.C. in Sayre, PA with other offices in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Guthrie Sayre
    1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 888-5858
  2. 2
    Guthrie Vestal
    2517 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 798-1452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Colorectal Cancer

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr. Barrett did my right side hemicolectomy when cancer was found near my cecum. I am four years cancer free. He and Dr. Lerman saved my life. Have had no issues and am so thankful he was my surgeon.
    Eileen Oesleby — Dec 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Barrett, MD
    About Dr. Michael Barrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245203991
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

