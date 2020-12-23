Dr. Michael Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barrett, MD
Dr. Michael Barrett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Guthrie Sayre1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840 Directions (570) 888-5858
Guthrie Vestal2517 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 798-1452
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Universal American
- UPMC
Dr. Barrett did my right side hemicolectomy when cancer was found near my cecum. I am four years cancer free. He and Dr. Lerman saved my life. Have had no issues and am so thankful he was my surgeon.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245203991
- Lahey Clinic
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
