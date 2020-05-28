Dr. Michael Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Barron, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South City Hospital, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Barron works at
Locations
Barron Family Medicine8515 Delmar Blvd Ste 217, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 993-8879
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Barron for many years now and I find him a delight. I have seen him again and again go above and beyond in his attentiveness to my calm my fears about my health issues. He is easy to reach and never makes you feel rushed or that you do not matter to him. I have seen him rush test's for me to make sure that I was ok. I highly recommend him. He is up to date in his medical knowledge and very trustworthy. Sincerely, Mrs. Suzette Vallieres
About Dr. Michael Barron, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326063991
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University Family Medicine Residency
- St Louis University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.