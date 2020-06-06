Overview

Dr. Michael Barry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Barry works at Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.