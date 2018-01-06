Overview of Dr. Michael Bartfield, MD

Dr. Michael Bartfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bartfield works at Prime OBGYN in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.