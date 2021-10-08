Overview of Dr. Michael Basch, MD

Dr. Michael Basch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Basch works at Talia Medical Group & MedSpa in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.