Overview

Dr. Michael Basista, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Basista works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.