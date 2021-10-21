Dr. Michael Basista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Basista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Basista, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Basista works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basista has been doing my procedures for many years. I just recently had a procedure and it couldn’t have went any better. From the time I scheduled, to the actual procedure. I want to put the nurses in the spotlight. They were all great. Very friendly, kind and caring. Thank you all for giving that special attention, it did not go unnoticed.
About Dr. Michael Basista, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548257876
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Akron City Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basista accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basista works at
Dr. Basista has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basista speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Basista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.