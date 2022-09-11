Dr. Michael Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Baskin, MD
Dr. Michael Baskin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Baskin's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 484-5593Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't speak more highly of a doctor. Unlike some doctors, he listens to his patients, and explains exactly what his diagnosis is and plans for treatment. His office staff are equally pleasant and knowledgeable
About Dr. Michael Baskin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609837475
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.