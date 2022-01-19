Dr. Michael Basnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Basnight, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Basnight, MD
Dr. Michael Basnight, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Basnight works at
Dr. Basnight's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart Institute - Venice600 Bird Bay Dr W, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 231-2675
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basnight sent me to Boca Raton to have a cardiac ablation with the king of Ablations. Dr. Basnight gave me a choice, Texas or Boca. Dr. Basnight is a very considerate Cardiologist. When he decided to join Gulf Coast Medical Group, I changed Cardiologists.
About Dr. Michael Basnight, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1467453696
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz
- Maricopa Med Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basnight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basnight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basnight has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basnight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Basnight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basnight.
