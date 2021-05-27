Dr. Michael Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
Dr. Bass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
GI Specialists of Delaware2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 106, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 832-1545Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bass?
I was very impressed with Dr. Bass. He did a colonoscopy on me. Before he did the procedure he met with me and answered all my questions. Afterwards he left me with a written report about my condition, including a photo of my colon, and information about how I should deal with my situation. The procedure itself was painless, as I was asleep before it started and did not wake up till it was time for me to leave.
About Dr. Michael Bass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1841451580
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
- Georgetown University Med Cente
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass works at
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.