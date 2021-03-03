Dr. Basseyn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Basseyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Basseyn, MD
Dr. Michael Basseyn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Basseyn's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well, he took care of me at Winthrop Hospital (before NYU). I was out cold, (in ER, nuro-ICU, step down). He was was very compassionate to my wife. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Michael Basseyn, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1922374016
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basseyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
