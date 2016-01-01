Dr. Batalo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Batalo, MD
Dr. Michael Batalo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Bon Secours14051 St Francis Blvd Ste 2210, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 893-8717
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-3500
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Batalo, MD
- Hematology
- English
- West Virginia University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
