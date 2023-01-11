See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Michael Bateman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Bateman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Bateman works at Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial
    2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 754-3508
  2. 2
    Michael C Bateman MD
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 388-1945
  3. 3
    Stacey N. Folk M.d. P.c.
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 520, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 388-1945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I am thrilled with my tummy tuck
    Lee Ann — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bateman, MD
    About Dr. Michael Bateman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871675314
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Massachusette Medical Ctr
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • North Shore University
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Plastic Surgery
