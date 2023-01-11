Dr. Michael Bateman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bateman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bateman, MD
Dr. Michael Bateman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Centennial2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (720) 754-3508
Michael C Bateman MD4545 E 9th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-1945
Stacey N. Folk M.d. P.c.4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 520, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-1945
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Massachusette Medical Ctr
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Plastic Surgery
